Visa Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $279.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.