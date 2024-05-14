Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.26.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,633,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 59,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 817,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

