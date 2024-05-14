Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 7th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4556 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Unilever has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.
Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
