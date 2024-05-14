Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 7th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4556 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

