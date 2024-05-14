Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $971.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $94,716 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.