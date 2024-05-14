Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,111. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.