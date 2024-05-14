Tesco PLC (TSCDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 9th

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3061 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

