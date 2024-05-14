Tesco PLC (TSCDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 9th

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3061 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Tesco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Tesco
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.