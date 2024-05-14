SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $48.96 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,075,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,492,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 72.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after buying an additional 865,480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in SM Energy by 848.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 785,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

