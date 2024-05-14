Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of RBLX opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

