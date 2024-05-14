Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

