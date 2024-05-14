NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $903.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $878.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $281.52 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.05.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

