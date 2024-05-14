NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NewMarket worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $559.48 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $389.18 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.52 and its 200-day moving average is $570.18.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

