NBC Securities Inc. Sells 850 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,364,812 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

