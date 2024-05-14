NBC Securities Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE VMC opened at $270.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

