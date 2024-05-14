NBC Securities Inc. Sells 104 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 61,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.