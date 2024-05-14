NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3,345.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.



