NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $94,730.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $94,730.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,768 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $204,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,151 shares of company stock worth $615,401 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $141.99.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

