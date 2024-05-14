NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 7,680 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $9,542,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 219,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

