NBC Securities Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

Shares of FJUL opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.