NBC Securities Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 29,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.