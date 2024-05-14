NBC Securities Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 7,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,462 shares of company stock worth $3,801,019. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $225.07 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $228.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

