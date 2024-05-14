NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

