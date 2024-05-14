Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $91.42 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.99 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $281.52 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $878.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

