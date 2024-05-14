Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.46 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Manx Financial Group Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of MFX opened at GBX 21.99 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Manx Financial Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.55 million, a PE ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.66.
