Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $281.52 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.24.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

