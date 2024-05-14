Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 968 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,731,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,570 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

