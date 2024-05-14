Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 679 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in BP by 3.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.