Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $864,000 Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHIL. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a market cap of $430.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

