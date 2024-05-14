Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120,853 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.8% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,642,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

