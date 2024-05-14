Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,203 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
