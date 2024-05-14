Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.