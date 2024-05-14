Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,275 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

