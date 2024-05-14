InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 40.1% in April

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the April 15th total of 440,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Analysis on InterContinental Hotels Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
NYSE:IHG opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
