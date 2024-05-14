HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.41 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $495.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 168,469 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

