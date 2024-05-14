Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

UKW stock opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.81) on Tuesday. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1 year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.10 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 54.81 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 14,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($24,975.89). 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

