FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 678,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 129,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $604.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

