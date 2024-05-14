Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$191.50.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Also, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$172.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$214.58.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5510259 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.56%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

