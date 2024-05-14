Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of FOX worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 269.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 996,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 726,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.