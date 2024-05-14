Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $140.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17. Five Below has a 52 week low of $139.16 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.