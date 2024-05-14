Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.6 %

FSS stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

