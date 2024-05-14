DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

DCGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

DCGO stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. Research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,150. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

