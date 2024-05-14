Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Docebo from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

DCBO opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Docebo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Docebo by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

