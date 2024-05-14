Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CPRT stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

