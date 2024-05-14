Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

FIS stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

