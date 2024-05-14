Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $268,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,878 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

