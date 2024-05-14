Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,658,000 after buying an additional 317,682 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,144,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,993,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,054,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after buying an additional 570,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,833,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,393,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after buying an additional 1,712,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

