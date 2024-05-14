Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRGY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -239.99%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,584 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,554,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
