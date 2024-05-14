Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

