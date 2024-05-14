Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic
In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
