Chevron Co. (CVX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

NYSE:CVX opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $303.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

