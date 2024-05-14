Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 65,334 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,334 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ford Motor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.